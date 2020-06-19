450 films made available to UK cinemas to support re-opening

Understandably some are concerned about returning to cinemas as soon as doors are re-opened, due to safety fears and worries that the measures being put in place by cinema chains are not strict enough.

For those who are willing to test the waters to watch films on the big screen, the the Film Distributors’ Association (FDA) have amassed a collection of 450 films that will be made available to exhibitors to show on big screens once cinemas become active again.

19 of these will be releases that were delayed or cut short due to the COVID-19 closures back in mid-March. This will include the likes of Trolls: World Tour, Military Wives, Misbehaviour, Calm With Horses, Sonic The Hedgehog, Onward, Bloodshot and Emma, all of which were made available on digital platforms over the past few months.

The library accessible by cinemas has been given the title 'Relaunching Cinema: Content for Recovery' and split into a number of categories including Big Screen Spectacle, Best of British, BAME Voices, LGBTIQ+ Cinema and Women In Film, with a number of additional sections also available.

With Vue cinemas planning to open their doors on July 4, Cineworld on July 10 and Odeon and Showcase also looking towards a July opening in England, this means there will be no shortage of films available to show for customers willing to venture in and test out the new environment.

Classics such as The Wizard of Oz, Lawrence Of Arabia and Casablanca could be shown, along with franchises such as Harry Potter, Fast And Furious, Hunger Games, the Matrix, Back to the Future and Dark Knight trilogies and recent Oscar winners like Parasite, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917.