2020 London Film Festival award winners announced

The London Film Festival came to an end on Sunday with the BFI making the best event possible given the unprecedented circumstances. The scaled down nature of the 2020 festival meant far fewer were awarded this year, each categorised as Virtual LFF Audience Award Winners.

Best Film: Another Round, dir. Thomas Vinterberg

Best Documentary: The Painter and the Thief, dir. Benjamin Ree

Best Short Film: Shuttlecock, dir. Tommy Gillard

Best XR/Immersive Art: To Miss The Ending, dirs. Anna West and David Callanan

Cathy Brady, director of Wildfire, won the IWC Schaffhausen Bursary in association with the BFI.

The award was presented by Christoph Grainger-Herr, CEO of IWC Schaffhausen, selected as the winner by Grainger-Herr along with Ben Roberts, Chief Executive, BFI, and acclaimed actress director, screenwriter, producer and poet Michaela Coel.

Speaking about Wildfire’s win Michaela Coel said: “Wildfire is a compelling story, expertly told and unlike anything we had seen in UK filmmaking before. Cathy weaves an emotionally rich, intimate story of two sisters elegantly framed against a wider, politically charged backdrop, she says so much without saying very much at all. Great films make you think and jolt you out of your comfort zone, in the very best way Wildfire was deliciously uncomfortable!”

