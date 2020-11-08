18th Kinoteka Polish Film Festival set for online launch

The Kinoteka Polish Film Festival has announced its new fully online programme for the eighteenth edition of the festival, running from November 12 to December 6. Expanding on this year’s earlier postponed programme, Kinoteka 2020 is back and continues in its mission to showcase an exciting range of Polish cinema from new and established talents in film and documentary-making. The festival also continues to work with its partners to showcase films during the winter and spring right through to next year’s festival.

Kinoteka 2020 launches with the gripping love triangle drama Iron Bridge from debut filmmaker Monika Jordan-Młodzianowska and strives to highlight lesser known gems ripe for rediscovery from filmmakers such as Krzysztof Zanussi and new work from eminent Polish filmmakers like Agnieszka Holland. The festival has worked with the following prestigious venues and organisations to deliver audiences this year’s eclectic and now fully online programme: JW3, Riverside Studios, Second Run, Made In Prague, Czech Centre and POSK.

NEW POLISH CINEMA

This showcases all that contemporary Polish cinema has to offer, from Borys Lankosz’s smart genre blend of film noir and thriller Dark, Almost Night, to Jacek Borcuch’s complex moral drama Dolce Fine Giornata, which features a standout performance from Krystyna Janda that earned her the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award at the Sundance Film Festival. Also featured are Małgorzata Imielska’s touchingly honest All for My Mother and the family-friendly Rock ‘n’ Roll Eddie.

November 12: Iron Bridge (Monika Jordan-Młodzianowska)

November 13: Black Mercedes (Janusz Majewski) (UK Jewish Festival in partnership with PCI)

November 14: Dark, Almost Night (Borys Lankosz)

November 20: Dolce Fine Giornata (Jacek Borcuch)

November 21-24: Charlatan (Agnieszka Holland) (in partnership with Made in Prague 2020 On/Off Festival & Czech Centre)

November 27: Mr Jones (Agnieszka Holland)

November 28: All For My Mother (Małgorzata Imielska)

December 6: Rock'n' Roll Eddie (Tomasz Szafrański)

Marek Edelman...and There Was Love in the Ghetto

DOCUMENTARIES

Diverse, historical and contemporary portraits of Polish life are presented this year. Themes of isolation in a seemingly all-connected world are explored in Pawel Ziemilski’s In Touch, Japanese students’ struggle with learning the Polish language in Bobik Matiej’s Our Little Poland and there is a bold account of the romantic intimacy amidst the tragedy of the Warsaw Ghetto with Jolanta Dylewska’s Marek Edelman... And There Was Love In the Ghetto.

November 19: Our Little Poland (Bobik Matiej)

November 26: Marek Edelman... And There Was Love In the Ghetto (Jolanta Dylewska)

December 3: In Touch (Pawel Ziemilski)

RETROSPECTIVES

A chance to discover subversive, satirical masterpieces afresh, including Krzysztof Zanussi’s subtle but fierce critique of Communist Party politics in Camouflage, Marek Piwowski’s The Cruise which is widely regarded as Poland’s first ‘cult’ film, and Wojciech Marczewski’s Silver Bear-winning film Shivers.

12 November – December 6:

Shivers (1981) (Wojciech Marczewski)

Camouflage (1977) (Krzysztof Zanussi)

The Cruise (1970) (Marek Piwowski)

EXTENDED PROGRAMME

The festival’s extended programme takes in socially-distanced film screenings and events into the new year including Mister T from Marcin Krzyształowicz, which elegantly mixes post-war politics, vodka and basement jazz in a beautifully photographed look at the absurdities of the Communist state. Agnieszka Holland’s new film Charlatan will also be screening as part of the extended programme. Please see the website for updates.

Look out for further coverage of the festival from The Digital Fix.

