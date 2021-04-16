Zack Snyder's Justice League confirmed for UK DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray release in May. Digital Download from next week.

With the film getting a mixed reception on it's HBO Max / Sky Cinema debut, Zack Snyder's Justice League, has now been confirmed to be heading to UK DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray on 24th May. The digital download will be available from 19th April.

In “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Pre-orders across all formats are now available on retailers but we don't have a date or any official artwork as yet.

The only additional feature we are aware of on the disc release is 'Road To Justice League-Director Zack Snyder reflects on his trilogy of films in the DC Universe.'

The digital download will include:

Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice League Grey (Feature): For years the #Snydercut existed in black and white and shown to only a select few. Now Warner Bros. are bringing “Justice Is Grey” to fans in the UK for the first time as additional content available to customers who purchase a digital download of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” from selected digital retailers only

from selected digital retailers only Building A Scene: A Thrilling look at how the film’s most incredible scenes were brought to life

DVD

Blu-ray

4K Blu-ray







For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule and DVD and Blu-ray release schedule.