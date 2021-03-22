Zack Snyder's Justice League will be getting a 4K Blu-ray release soon

With the film getting a mixed reception on it's HBO Max / Sky Cinema debut, Zack Snyder's Justice League, has now been confirmed to be heading to UK DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray at some point soon.

Pre-orders across all formats are now available on retailers but we don't have a date or any official artwork as yet.

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Bruce Wayne aligns forces recruiting a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.

The only additional feature we are aware of so far is 'Road To Justice League-Director Zack Snyder reflects on his trilogy of films in the DC Universe.'

DVD

Blu-ray

4K Blu-ray







