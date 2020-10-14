If you want to watch X-Men films from problematic directors, the first three films are heading to 4K Blu-ray as individual releases in November

Bryan Singer's X-Men and X-Men 2 and Brett Ratner's X-Men: The Last Stand are heading to individual 4K Blu-ray releases on 2nd November, confirming the information we added to our release schedule a few weeks ago.

Given each of these films are currently listed at £19.99 as their cheapest price, you might get a (lot) better value by ordering the trilogy boxset that already exists - here's the handy price comparison for that before we go on to the individual releases...

X-Men

Born into a world filled with prejudice are children who possess extraordinary and dangerous power - the result of unique genetic mutations. Under the tutelage of Professor X, the outcasts learn to harness their powers and must now protect those who fear them from the evil Magneto.

Special Features:

Audio commentary by Bryan Singer & brian Peck

Easter Eggs

Fox special: 'The Mutant Watch'

Bryan Singer interview

Animatic

Art Gallery

TV spots

Music Promo & more

X-Men 2

The evolution continues with more action, more characters, and more thrills! Following a shocking attack on the President of the United States, the X-Men must stand united with their deadliest enemies to combat a menace that threatens every mutant on the planet- and possibly all of mankind.

Special Features:

Audio Commentary by Bryan Singer & Tom Sigel

Marvel Universe Trailers and more

X-Men: The Last Stand

After a controversial 'cure' is discovered, mutants can choose to retain their superhuman powers or give up their unique gifts to become 'normal'. When peaceful mutant leader Charles Xavier clashes with his militant counterpart, Magneto, their opposing viewpoints trigger the war to end all wars!

Special Features:

Director & Writer commentary by Brett Ratner, Simon Kinberg & Zak Penn

Deleted Scenes

Easter Eggs

