Wonder Woman 1984 coming to DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray in March

Following it's delayed release at the end of last year, Wonder Woman 1984 is heading to DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray on 22nd March. There will also be Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray double pack releases featuring both of the Wonder Woman films. We can also expect a premium priced figurine release and standalone steelbooks from various retailers.

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing a wide array of foes including: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

Features:

  • The Making of Wonder Woman 1984: Expanding the Wonder-A fascinating high energy peek behind the curtain.
  • Gal & Kristen: Friends Forever-Take a deep dive into the iconic friend/foe relationship of Wonder Woman and Cheetah plus witness the real friendship that developed between Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig.
  • Small But Mighty-Return to the island of Themyscira for a high stakes flashback of Diana’s childhood, in which she competes in the Amazon Games. Lilly Aspell, the cast, and filmmakers take us through this mind-blowing sequence.
  • Scene Study: The Open Road-In-depth breakdown of the exciting desert car chase.
  • Scene Study: The Mall-In-depth breakdown of the high-flying mall scene.
  • Gal & Krissy Having Fun-See the hilarious content that Kristen Wiig filmed during production.
  • Meet the Amazons-Get to know the incredible women that bring the Amazons to life.
  • Black Gold Infomercial-Max Lord’s full uncut infomercial.
  • Gag Reel-A fun compilation of the film's best bloopers.
  • Wonder Woman 1984 Retro Remix-Enjoy this fun remix of a classic theme song.
Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)
Dir: Patty Jenkins | Cast: Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Gal Gadot, Robin Wright | Writers: Dave Callaham (screenplay), Geoff Johns (screenplay), Geoff Johns (story), Patty Jenkins (screenplay), Patty Jenkins (treatment), William Moulton Marston (Wonder Woman created by)

