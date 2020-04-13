Win Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Blu-ray

Thanks to Disney we have two copies of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to give away to two lucky readers of The Digital Fix. Just enter in the competition below to be in with a chance of winning.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final instalment in the Skywalker Saga, is set for release on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray on 20th April. Completing the story of both the nine-film saga and the sequel trilogy it sees the final confrontation between Rey, Kylo Ren and the evil Emperor Palpatine.

Alongside the release of the film the entire Skywalker Saga will be available to buy on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray on the same day - the first time the Original and Prequel trilogies have had 4K UHD releases.

