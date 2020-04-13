Win Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Blu-ray

1 minute read
Posted by Film News Published
Win Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Blu-ray

Thanks to Disney we have two copies of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to give away to two lucky readers of The Digital Fix. Just enter in the competition below to be in with a chance of winning.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final instalment in the Skywalker Saga, is set for release on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray on 20th April. Completing the story of both the nine-film saga and the sequel trilogy it sees the final confrontation between Rey, Kylo Ren and the evil Emperor Palpatine.

Alongside the release of the film the entire Skywalker Saga will be available to buy on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray on the same day - the first time the Original and Prequel trilogies have had 4K UHD releases.

Rise of Skywalker

  • DVD
  • Blu-ray
  • 3D Blu-ray
  • 4K Blu-ray
  • Blu-ray
  • DVD
  • Blu-ray
  • 4K Blu-ray

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.


Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)
Dir: J.J. Abrams | Cast: Adam Driver, Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher, Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson, Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac | Writers: Chris Terrio, Chris Terrio (screenplay by), Chris Terrio (story by), Colin Trevorrow, Colin Trevorrow (story by), Derek Connolly, Derek Connolly (story by), George Lucas (based on characters created by), J.J. Abrams, J.J. Abrams (screenplay by), J.J. Abrams (story by)

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Action, Adam Driver, Adventure, Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher, Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson, English, Fantasy, J.J. Abrams, Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac, Sci-Fi, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)
Category home_releases_news

Latest Articles