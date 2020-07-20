Weathering With You is getting a UK 4K UHD Blu-ray release this November

While UK buyers have been able to pre-order the wonderful anime, Weathering With You, for some time which a release scheduled for September, we didn't have the option of a 4K Blu-ray release until Zavvi today unveiled their upcoming exclusive Deluxe Edition Steelbook which is scheduled for release on 2nd November.

The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine.

Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong-willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky.

This Deluxe Edition contains:

The film on 4K Ultra HD and 2D Blu-ray with both the English dub and original Japanese with English subtitles

Bonus content Blu-ray

Soundtrack CD

Comprehensive 104 book

Poster

Art cards

It is presented in deluxe collector's packaging, with all three discs additionally stored inside a Steelbook case.

You can pre-order this release of Weathering With You here - currently available for £49.99.

