Watch the new Home Entertainment Quarterly trailer

Another quarter is upon us so what better time to take a look at the films coming to DVD, Blu-ray and VOD this quarter. Check out the trailer above...

It's a quarter that will include the digital releases of Birds of Prey, Sonic The Hedgehog and JoJo Rabbit on 27th April, The Rise of Skywalker on 13th April, Little Women and Bad Boys for Life on 11th May and the likes of Onward, Underwater and Dolittle towards the end of the next three months.

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.

