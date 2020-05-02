Lionsgate Live - watch La La Land free from 6PM

Lionsgate have announced that they are going to be making four of their films available to watch for FREE on YouTube over the next four consecutive weekends. They'll also be raising money for NHS Charities Together COVID-19 Urgent Appeal and The Film and TV Charity COVID-19 Emergency Response.

Each film shown as part of Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies will be presented by a unique celebrity host, including Edith Bowman, Keith Lemon, Jack Whitehall and Jonathan Ross. Every Saturday the event will feature special programming and interactive opportunities for fans, such as surprise guest appearances, real-time fan chats via YouTube Live, live tweeting @LionsgateUK and partners, costume contests, giveaways, and more.

The free movies that will livestream on Saturdays at 6.00pm BST are:



May 2 – “La La Land”

May 9 – “Eddie The Eagle”

May 16 – “Bend It Like Beckham”

May 23 – “The Hunger Games”

“Although there is nothing quite like watching a film on the big screen, Lionsgate Live! is a great chance for the UK to come together and celebrate the cinematic experience from home,” said Zygi Kamasa, CEO Lionsgate UK. “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to show our support and raise money for the NHS Charities Together COVID-19 Urgent Appeal and The Film and TV Charity COVID-19 Emergency Response, who are both doing incredible work during this time. Join us as we celebrate a night out at the cinema, and bring it on home!”

You can watch the films on the Lionsgate YouTube channel.

