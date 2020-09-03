Win FOUR Warner 4K Blu-rays: The Goonies, Beetlejuice and two Sherlock Holmes films

1 minute read
Posted by Film News Published
We've teamed up with Warner to give away a bundle of FOUR 4K Blu-ray films - The Goonies, Beetlejuice, Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.

All four discs were released this week and feature pin sharp 4K video and brilliant soundtracks - they're a must for all collectors.

To be in with a chance of winning this amazing bundle just enter the competition below.

The competition is only open to UK and Ireland residents.

The Goonies (1985)
Dir: Richard Donner | Cast: Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen, Josh Brolin, Sean Astin | Writers: Chris Columbus (screenplay by), Steven Spielberg (story by)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Dir: Guy Ritchie | Cast: Jude Law, Mark Strong, Rachel McAdams, Robert Downey Jr. | Writers: Anthony Peckham (screenplay), Arthur Conan Doyle (characters: Sherlock Holmes, Dr. Watson), Lionel Wigram (screen story), Michael Robert Johnson (screen story), Michael Robert Johnson (screenplay), Simon Kinberg (screenplay)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)
Dir: Guy Ritchie | Cast: Jude Law, Noomi Rapace, Rachel McAdams, Robert Downey Jr. | Writers: Arthur Conan Doyle (characters), Kieran Mulroney, Michele Mulroney

Beetlejuice (1988)
Dir: Tim Burton | Cast: Alec Baldwin, Annie McEnroe, Geena Davis, Maurice Page | Writers: Larry Wilson (story), Michael McDowell (screenplay), Michael McDowell (story), Warren Skaaren (screenplay)

