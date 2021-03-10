V for Vendetta set to get the Ultimate Collector's Edition treatment this month

Following it's release on 4K Blu-ray at the end of last year, V for Vendetta is set to get another edition on the UHD format on 29th March with the Ultimate Collector's Edition.

This impressive new release features the film along with a new book and a letter from the director, James McTeague, all in some fancy new packaging...

V for Vendetta fans…now’s your chance to pick up a collector’s set including the newly remastered V for Vendetta in 4K!

What's Included: V for Vendetta in 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Two New Pieces of extra content on the 4K Disc (not in 4K resolution) 32-page book, highlighting some of the best content from the original book “V For Vendetta: From Script to Film” A letter written by Director James McTeigue, highlighting the creation of the film and its influence in the world today House all your collectables in this unique giftbox package, made to look like the front of V’s jail cell from the film

Who is the man who hides his scarred face behind a mask? Hero or madman? Liberator or oppressor? Who is V – and who will join him in his daring plot to destroy the totalitarian regime that dominates his nation? From the creators of The Matrix trilogy comes V for Vendetta, an arresting and uncompromising vision of the future based on the powerfully subversive graphic novel.

Features:

Natalie Portman’s Screen Test

V for Vendetta Unmasked: Making-of with filmmakers and cast

James McTeigue & Lana Wachowski in Conversation : Looking back on V for Vendetta

Director’s Notebook: Reimagining a Cult Classic for the 21st Century: Director James McTeigue (Joined by Stars Natalie Portman and Hugo Weaving and Other Creative Team Members) Traces in Detail the V Saga from Graphic Novel Origin Through the Movie’s Execution.

Designing the Near Future

Remember, Remember: Guy Fawkes and the Gunpowder Plot England Prevails: V For Vendetta and the New Wave in Comics Freedom!

Forever!: Making V For Vendetta Saturday Night Live Digital Short Cat Power Montage Theatrical Trailer

