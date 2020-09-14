V for Vendetta coming to 4K UHD Blu-ray in November

A new release of V for Vendetta is heading to 4K UHD Blu-ray on 2nd November. The new release features two previously unreleased extras.

Who is the man who hides his scarred face behind a mask? Hero or madman? Liberator or oppressor? Who is V – and who will join him in his daring plot to destroy the totalitarian regime that dominates his nation? From the creators of The Matrix trilogy comes V for Vendetta, an arresting and uncompromising vision of the future based on the powerfully subversive graphic novel.

Features:

NEW: Natalie Portman’s Screen Test

NEW: V for Vendetta Unmasked: Making-of with filmmakers and cast

James McTeigue & Lana Wachowski in Conversation : Looking back on V for Vendetta

Director’s Notebook: Reimagining a Cult Classic for the 21st Century: Director James McTeigue (Joined by Stars Natalie Portman and Hugo Weaving and Other Creative Team Members)

Traces in Detail the V Saga from Graphic Novel Origin Through the Movie’s Execution.

Designing the Near Future

Remember, Remember: Guy Fawkes and the Gunpowder Plot

England Prevails: V For Vendetta and the New Wave in Comics

Freedom! Forever!: Making V For Vendetta

Saturday Night Live Digital Short

Cat Power Montage

Theatrical Trailer

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule and DVD and Blu-ray release schedule.