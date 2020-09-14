V for Vendetta coming to 4K UHD Blu-ray in November
A new release of V for Vendetta is heading to 4K UHD Blu-ray on 2nd November. The new release features two previously unreleased extras.
Who is the man who hides his scarred face behind a mask? Hero or madman? Liberator or oppressor? Who is V – and who will join him in his daring plot to destroy the totalitarian regime that dominates his nation? From the creators of The Matrix trilogy comes V for Vendetta, an arresting and uncompromising vision of the future based on the powerfully subversive graphic novel.
Features:
- NEW: Natalie Portman’s Screen Test
- NEW: V for Vendetta Unmasked: Making-of with filmmakers and cast
- James McTeigue & Lana Wachowski in Conversation : Looking back on V for Vendetta
- Director’s Notebook: Reimagining a Cult Classic for the 21st Century: Director James McTeigue (Joined by Stars Natalie Portman and Hugo Weaving and Other Creative Team Members)
- Traces in Detail the V Saga from Graphic Novel Origin Through the Movie’s Execution.
- Designing the Near Future
- Remember, Remember: Guy Fawkes and the Gunpowder Plot
- England Prevails: V For Vendetta and the New Wave in Comics
- Freedom! Forever!: Making V For Vendetta
- Saturday Night Live Digital Short
- Cat Power Montage
- Theatrical Trailer
V for Vendetta (2005)
Dir: James McTeigue | Cast: Hugo Weaving, Natalie Portman, Stephen Fry, Stephen Rea | Writers: David Lloyd (graphic novel art), Lana Wachowski (screenplay), Lilly Wachowski (screenplay)