Almost all upcoming physical releases have been postponed - including Star Wars, Knives Out and others

Following last night's story we're now hearing from the same source that almost all upcoming physical releases are now being put on hold due to supply chain issues across not only film but other sectors.

The list we've been provided includes all of the upcoming major releases which they are now being told have been either postponed or delayed.

This includes:

Knives Out (All editions)

(All editions) Ant-Man (4K)

(4K) Frozen II (All editions)

(All editions) The Elephant Man ( 4K)

4K) Jumanji: The Next Level (All editions)

(All editions) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (All editions)

(All editions) Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (All editions)

(All editions) The Gentlemen (All editions)

(All editions) 1917 (All editions)

(All editions) Little Women (All editions)

(All editions) Jojo Rabbit (All editions)

(All editions) Guardians of the Galaxy (4K)

All of the above titles have been updated to a TBC release date and having checked on Amazon these are now all being listed as 'Currently Unavailable'.

All releases that were scheduled for release after 23rd March seem to be affected by this issue although most releases for the 23rd itself are still available to order as many of them are already in stock with retailers.

Our current understanding is that upcoming digital releases of all of these films will be taking place as scheduled.

Previously

We're trying to confirm this with Disney but a retail source has emailed to let us know that they've been informed that the physical disc releases of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga have been postponed.

We've checked on Amazon and none of the titles are available to order - something that has changed within the last 24 hours or so - but they are listed with a release date of 20th April as previously announced. Other retailers still have these releases available to pre-order.

A postponement wouldn't be at all surprising in the current Coronavirus outbreak - the logistics of getting a major title through production and into retail must be fraught with problems right now due to the reduced workforce and border closures across Europe. We're hoping to get clarification on this as soon as we can.

DVD

Blu-ray

3D Blu-ray

4K Blu-ray

Blu-ray

DVD

Blu-ray

4K Blu-ray

















For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.