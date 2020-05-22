Trolls World Tour heading to DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray this July

One of the first films to suffer at the hands of the pandemic with its theatrical release being cancelled and the film debuting on VOD was Trolls World Tour - and now the film will be available to buy on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray on 27th July.

The surprisingly good follow-up sees Queen Poppy and co taking part in a musical extravaganza that is sure to excite the young and young at heart. The film reunites Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake and is presented here alongside a new 'Dance Party Mode' that promises to introduce viewers to the songs and dances that appear.

There is also a wide array of other extras:

Dance Party Mode – As Queen Poppy makes her way across the lands, this on-screen experience encourages the viewer to sing and dance along as they customize their own musical journey. With sing-along and dance elements, interactive pop ups and more, it’s sure to be a world of fun!

Tiny Diamond Goes Back To School – In this exclusive original short film, journey back to school with Tiny Diamond as he tries to figure out how to be the cool kid and ‘fit in’.

Trolls Dance Academy – Compilation of How-To-Dance pieces from Dance Party Mode Pop Waltz Country Funk KPop Reggaeton

Trolls World Tour Map – Cloud Guy provides a quick “tourist guide’s” view of the six realms that make up Trolls Kingdom. Trolls Village Symphonyville Lonesome Flats Vibe City Volcano Rock City Techno Reef

Deleted scenes: Cooper’s Destiny Let’s Go Save the World Bicycle Built for Two Breaktime Meet the Bounty Hunters Making New Friends Cloud 9

Trolls Perfect Harmony – Hear from the star-studded cast of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Anderson Paak, George Clinton, Kunal Nayyar, James Corden and the filmmakers about the history of music featured in the film. From classical to country to rock, pop and techno, the cast and filmmakers reveal their favorite types of music.

Trolls World Tour Backstage (Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray only) – A behind-the-scenes making of featurette showcases Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom, Ron Funches, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Sam Rockwell and Kenan Thompson as some of the talent behind the Trolls and the process of bringing the them to life.

Opening Act

Headliners

Encore!

Commentary with the director and producers

