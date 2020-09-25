Tremors is coming to 4K Blu-ray this year in a new Arrow Limited Edition

Arrow have announced that cult classic sci-fi movie Tremors is heading to a limited edition release both on standard Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray on 14th December.

A pulse-pounding love letter to 1950s creature features that delivers horror and humour in equal measure, Tremors is a bonafide cult classic that has grabbed audiences’ affections ever since its release and spawned a successful franchise that continues to this day.

Good-ol’-boy handymen Val (Kevin Bacon) and Earl (Fred Ward) are sick of their dead-end jobs in one-horse desert town Perfection, Nevada (population: 14). Just as they’re about to escape Perfection forever, however, things start to get really weird: half-eaten corpses litter the road out of town; the phone lines stop working; and a plucky young scientist shows evidence of unusually strong seismic activity in the area. Something is coming for the citizens of Perfection… and it’s under the goddamn ground!

Bursting with indelible characters, quotable dialogue and jaw-dropping special effects, Tremors is back and bigger than ever in this 4K-restored and fully loaded collectors’ edition.

New 4K restoration from the original negative by Arrow Films, approved by director Ron Underwood and director of photography Alexander Gruszynski

60-page perfect-bound book featuring new writing by Kim Newman and Jonathan Melville and selected archive materials

Large fold-out double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Frank

Small fold-out double-sided poster featuring new Graboid X-ray art by Matt Frank

Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproduction artcards

Limited Edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Frank

DISC 1 – FEATURE & EXTRAS (4K UHD BLU-RAY / BLU-RAY)

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

New audio commentary by director Ron Underwood and writers/producers Brent Maddock & S.S. Wilson

New audio commentary by Jonathan Melville, author of Seeking Perfection: The Unofficial Guide to Tremors

Making Perfection, a brand new documentary by Universal Pictures interviewing key cast and crew from the franchise (including Kevin Bacon, Michael Gross, Ariana Richards, Ron Underwood, Brent Maddock & S.S. Wilson, among many others) and revisiting the original locations

The Truth About Tremors, a newly filmed interview with co-producer Nancy Roberts on the film’s rocky road to the screen

Bad Vibrations, a newly filmed interview with director of photography Alexander Gruszynski

Aftershocks and Other Rumblings, newly filmed on-set stories from associate producer Ellen Collett

Digging in the Dirt, a new featurette interviewing the crews behind the film’s extensive visual effects

Music for Graboids, a new featurette on the film’s music with composers Ernest Troost and Robert Folk

Pardon My French!, a newly assembled compilation of overdubs from the edited-for television version

The Making of Tremors, an archive documentary from 1995 by Laurent Bouzereau, interviewing the filmmakers and special effects teams

Creature Featurette, an archive compilation of on-set camcorder footage showing the making of the Graboids

Electronic press kit featurette and interviews with Kevin Bacon, Michael Gross and Reba McEntire

Deleted scenes, including the original opening scene

Theatrical trailers, TV and radio spots for the original film as well as trailers for the entire Tremors franchise

Comprehensive image galleries, including rare behind-the-scenes stills, storyboards and two different drafts of the screenplay

DISC 2 – INTERVIEWS & SHORT FILMS (BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION EXCLUSIVE)

Extended hour-long interviews from Making Perfection with Ron Underwood, Brent Maddock, S.S. Wilson, Nancy Roberts and creature designer Alec Gillis

Outtakes with optional introduction and commentary by S.S. Wilson

Three early short films by the makers of Tremors, remastered in high definition, including S.S. Wilson’s stop-motion horror/comedy classic Recorded Live (1975)

Blu-ray

4K Blu-ray





