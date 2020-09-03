Total Recall is getting a 30th Anniversary release on 4K Blu-ray, DVD and Blu-ray alongside an amazing looking limited special edition
Total Recall is heading to 4K Blu-ray for the first time to mark the film's 30th Anniversary, and along the 4K and standard DVD and Blu-ray releases there will be an all-singing, all-dancing limited collector's edition...
Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger (Douglas Quaid) and Sharon Stone (Lori Quaid), accompanied by an iconic soundtrack by Academy Award-winner Jerry Goldsmith this is the ultimate version of the cult classic.
Limited Edition Includes:
- The UHD and 2 Blu-ray discs
- Total Recall x2 CD Soundtrack (Only available in the Collector's Edition)
- 6 Artcards
- 48 page booklet
- Double-Sided Poster
All editions include:
- Total Excess: How Caralco Changed Hollywood
- Audio Commentary by Paul Verhoeven & Arnold Schwarzenegger
- Models and Skeletons: The Special Effects of Total Recall
- The Making of Total Recall
- Imagining Total Recall
Total Recall will be released on 23rd November in the UK.
Total Recall (1990)
Dir: Paul Verhoeven | Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin, Ronny Cox, Sharon Stone | Writers: Dan O'Bannon (screen story), Dan O'Bannon (screenplay), Gary Goldman (screenplay), Jon Povill (screen story), Philip K. Dick (short story "We Can Remember It For You Wholesale"), Ronald Shusett (screen story), Ronald Shusett (screenplay)