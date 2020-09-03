Total Recall is getting a 30th Anniversary release on 4K Blu-ray, DVD and Blu-ray alongside an amazing looking limited special edition

Total Recall is heading to 4K Blu-ray for the first time to mark the film's 30th Anniversary, and along the 4K and standard DVD and Blu-ray releases there will be an all-singing, all-dancing limited collector's edition...

Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger (Douglas Quaid) and Sharon Stone (Lori Quaid), accompanied by an iconic soundtrack by Academy Award-winner Jerry Goldsmith this is the ultimate version of the cult classic.

Limited Edition Includes:

The UHD and 2 Blu-ray discs

Total Recall x2 CD Soundtrack (Only available in the Collector's Edition)

6 Artcards

48 page booklet

Double-Sided Poster

All editions include:

Total Excess: How Caralco Changed Hollywood

Audio Commentary by Paul Verhoeven & Arnold Schwarzenegger

Models and Skeletons: The Special Effects of Total Recall

The Making of Total Recall

Imagining Total Recall

Total Recall will be released on 23rd November in the UK.

