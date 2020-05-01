Top Gun, Days of Thunder and War of the Worlds coming to 4K Blu-ray this June

A trio of Tom Cruise films are set to make their 4K Blu-ray debut on 8th June - Top Gun, Days of Thunder and The War of the Worlds are all set for their UK UHD 4K debut.

Days of Thunder

From the engine roar and fever pitch of professional stock car racing, Days of Thunder explodes with some of the most spectacular racing action ever captured on film. Tom Cruise plays race car driver Cole Trickle, whose talent and ambition are surpassed only by his burning need to win. Discovered by businessman Tim Daland (Randy Quaid), Cole is teamed with legendary crew chief and car-builder Harry Hogge (Academy Award® winner Robert Duvall) to race for the Winston Cup at the Daytona 500. A fiery crash nearly ends Cole’s career and he must turn to a beautiful doctor (Nicole Kidman) to regain his nerve and the true courage needed to race, to win and to live.

Features:

Filmmaker Focus: Days of Thunder

Isolated Score

Top Gun

Leading a phenomenal cast including Val Kilmer, Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards, Meg Ryan and Tim Robbins, Tom Cruise soars as Maverick, the young, in-your-face U.S. fi ghter pilot with a need for speed, a lot to prove, and even more to learn.

Forever ranking with the best action films of all time, Top Gun remains a high-octane adrenaline rush.

Features:

Disc 1: 4K Special Feature: The Legacy Of Top Gun On Your Six - Thirty Years Of Top Gun Commentary By Filmmakers And Naval Experts

Disc 2: Danger Zone: The Making Of Top Gun (6-Part Documentary) Commentary By Filmmakers And Naval Experts Tom Cruise Interviews Multi-Angle Storyboards Best Of The Best: Inside The Real Top Gun Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Survival Training Featurette



War of the Worlds

An iconic star, a legendary filmmaker and an all-time sci-fi classic come together with spectacular results in War of the Worlds. Tom Cruise stars as Ray Ferrier, an ordinary man who summons extraordinary courage to protect his children when a global army of alien invaders set their sights and their devastating war machines upon Earth and the entire human population. The masterful direction of multi-Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg dazzles the eye and touches the heart in this astonishing adventure based on the original story by H.G. Wells.

Features:

Revisiting The Invasion

The H.G. Wells Legacy

Steven Spielberg And The Original War Of The Worlds

Characters: The Family Unit

Previsualization

Production Diaries

Designing The Enemy: Tripods And Aliens

Scoring War Of The Worlds

We Are Not Alone

Galleries

Theatrical Teaser Trailer HD

