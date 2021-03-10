Tim Burton's Big Fish coming to 4K Blu-ray in May

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment have announced that Tim Burton's Big Fish is set for 4K UHD Blu-ray release on 3rd May.

Starring Ewan McGregor (T2 Trainspotting, TV’s “Fargo”), Albert Finney (Erin Brockovich, The Bourne Legacy), Billy Crudup (Almost Famous, Watchmen), Jessica Lange (TV’s “American Horror Story”, Tootsie), Helena Bonham Carter (TV’s “The Crown, Ocean’s Eight), Alison Lohman (White Oleander), Robert Guillaume (The Lion King), Marion Cotillard (Le Vie En Rose, Inception), with Steve Buscemi (Fargo, The Death of Stalin) and Danny DeVito (Jumanji The Next Level, Matilda), the film follows Edward Bloom (Ewan McGregor) a man of big appetites, enormous passions and tall tales. In his later years, Edward (played by Albert Finney) remains a huge mystery to his son, William (Billy Crudup). Now, to get to know the real man, Will begins piecing together a true picture of his father from flashbacks of his amazing adventures in this marvel of a movie.

Features:

4K Blu-ray

Newly Remastered in 4K resolution from the original camera negative, with HDR10

All-new Dolby Atmos audio + original theatrical 5.1 audio

Blu-ray

Feature presented in HD, sourced from the new 4K master

Tim Burton Audio Commentary, Moderated by Mark Salisbury

The Character’s Journey Edward Bloom at Large Amos at the Circus Fathers and Sons

The Filmmaker’s Path Tim Burton: Storyteller A Fairytale World Creature Features The Author’s Journey

Original Cast Interviews & Behind the Scenes

Easter Eggs

Theatrical Trailer

