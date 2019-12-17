The Winslow Boy has had a restoration and is coming to DVD and Blu-ray in February

Studiocanal have announced that The Winslow Boy has been restored and is set for release on 3rd February 2020 on DVD and Blu-ray.

Directed by Anthony Asquith (The Browning Version, Pygmalion) and adapted from the seminal play by Terence Rattigan (The Deep Blue Sea, Separate Tables), The Winslow Boy is a classic tale of standing up to bureaucracy and one family’s testing fight for justice, based on the real-life 1908 case of George Archer-Shee.

The Winslow Boy follows the tribulations of an Edwardian naval cadet Ronnie Winslow (Neil North), who is accused of the theft of a 5-shilling postal order, then expelled from his academy without any chance to defend himself. On returning home, his father Arthur (Cedric Hardwicke: Les Misérables, Around the World in 80 Days) becomes determined to prove his innocence after what he considers an unsatisfactory internal enquiry, and engages the services of famous barrister Sir Robert Morton (Robert Donat: The 39 Steps, Goodbye Mr Chips) to help him clear his son’s name.

During his quest for justice, the case eventually reaches The House Of Commons, causing public outcry and a political furore. Also starring Margaret Leighton (The Go-Between, The Holly & the Ivy) and Basil Radford (Whiskey Galore!, The Lady Vanishes) THE WINSLOW BOY is a thoroughly British, searing drama about the quest for truth and the sacrifices that come with it.

Special features

George Arthur-Shee and the case of the stolen postal order

Interview With cultural historian Matthew Sweet

Interview with Author and Critic Geoffrey Wansell (Terence Rattigan’s biographer)

Stills gallery

DVD

Blu-ray





For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.