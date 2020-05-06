The True History of the Kelly Gang announced for UK DVD and Blu-ray release in July

Picturehouse Entertainment have announced that The True History of the Kelly Gang will be available to buy on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital on 6th July.

From visionary director Justin Kurzel (Snowtown, Macbeth) and based on the Booker Prize-winning novel by Peter Carey, The True History of the Kelly Gang is a bold and visceral take on the story of Ned Kelly, starring George MacKay (1917, Pride), Nicholas Hoult (Tolkien, The Favourite), Essie Davis (The Babadook, Babyteeth), Charlie Hunnam (King Arthur, The Gentlemen), Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit, Leave No Trace) and Russell Crowe (A Beautiful Mind, Master & Commander: The Far Side Of The World).

Hero to some, outlaw to others, Ned Kelly (MacKay) throws a long shadow over Australian history. Spanning his life from his younger years to the time leading up to his death, the film follows the story of this legendary figure. Nurtured by the notorious bushranger Harry Power (Russell Crowe) and fuelled by the unfair arrest of his mother (Essie Davis), Kelly recruits a wild bunch of warriors to plot a campaign of anarchy and rebellion that will grip the entire country. Youth and tragedy collide with violent and explosive consequences but at the beating heart of this tale is the fractured and powerful bond between a mother and son.

True History of the Kelly Gang (2019)
Dir: Justin Kurzel | Cast: Charlie Hunnam, Essie Davis, Nicholas Hoult, Russell Crowe | Writers: Peter Carey (novel), Shaun Grant (screenplay)

