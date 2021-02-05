The Ten Commandments scheduled for release in March
The Ten Commandments is set for its 4K Blu-ray UK debut on 29th March.
Throughout film history, Hollywood has produced a number of sweeping epics and generation-defining movies. However, one film – Cecil B. DeMille’s The Ten Commandments – has stood the test of time. Universally recognized among critics as a cinematic masterpiece, this unforgettable motion picture has also been recognized by The American Film Institute as one of the “Top Ten” epics of all time. From its Oscar-winning director and revolutionary Oscar-winning special effects to its memorable music score and all-star cast, The Ten Commandments presents the story of Moses in all of its stunning glory. Starring Charlton Heston, Yul Brynner, Anne Baxter and a “who’s who” of legendary screen talent, the film was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture of 1956.
Extras:
- Commentary by Katherine Orrison, Author of “Written in Stone:Making Cecil B.DeMille’s Epic, The Ten Commandments”
- Newsreel: The Ten Commandments Premiere in New York
- Theatrical Trailers: 1956 “Making of” Trailer/1966 Trailer/1989 Trailer
- 4K Blu-ray
For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule and DVD and Blu-ray release schedule.
The Ten Commandments (1956)
Dir: Cecil B. DeMille | Cast: Anne Baxter, Charlton Heston, Edward G. Robinson, Yul Brynner | Writers: A.E. Southon (this work contains material from the book "On Eagle's Wing"), Dorothy Clarke Wilson (this work contains material from the book "Prince of Egypt"), Fredric M. Frank (written for the screen by), J.H. Ingraham (this work contains material from the book "Pillar of Fire"), Jack Gariss (written for the screen by), Jesse Lasky Jr. (written for the screen by), Æneas MacKenzie (written for the screen by)