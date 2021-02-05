The Ten Commandments scheduled for release in March

The Ten Commandments is set for its 4K Blu-ray UK debut on 29th March.

Throughout film history, Hollywood has produced a number of sweeping epics and generation-defining movies. However, one film – Cecil B. DeMille’s The Ten Commandments – has stood the test of time. Universally recognized among critics as a cinematic masterpiece, this unforgettable motion picture has also been recognized by The American Film Institute as one of the “Top Ten” epics of all time. From its Oscar-winning director and revolutionary Oscar-winning special effects to its memorable music score and all-star cast, The Ten Commandments presents the story of Moses in all of its stunning glory. Starring Charlton Heston, Yul Brynner, Anne Baxter and a “who’s who” of legendary screen talent, the film was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture of 1956.

Extras:



Commentary by Katherine Orrison, Author of “Written in Stone:Making Cecil B.DeMille’s Epic, The Ten Commandments”

Newsreel: The Ten Commandments Premiere in New York

Theatrical Trailers: 1956 “Making of” Trailer/1966 Trailer/1989 Trailer

4K Blu-ray

