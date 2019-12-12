The Shiny Shrimps set to launch the Gay Games on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital in January

The Shiny Shrimps has been confirmed for DVD, Blu-ray and Digital release on 13th January 2020.

Water polo team The Shiny Shrimps have little hope of achieving their goal to compete in the world's biggest LGBTQ+ sporting event, the Gay Games. Their undisciplined behaviour in and out of the pool has team captain Jean searching for a new coach to whip the Shrimps into shape. He arrives in the form of World Silver Medallist swimmer Matthias Le Goff who, after making a homophobic remark on live TV, is offered redemption by means of training and reigning in the flamboyant Shrimps.

The Shiny Shrimps, however, have other ideas. They prefer partying to serious practice and so, Matthias is forced to reconsider his professional and personal priorities. Should he quit for selfish reasons or hit the road to Croatia with this uncoordinated shoal of water divas and ensure that The Shiny Shrimps become Queens of The Pool?

Features:

Playing The Shiny Shrimps

Creating The Shiny Shrimps

Boys Boys Boys Shrimp-A-Long

Le Making of

La Première

UK Theatrical Trailer

DVD

Blu-ray