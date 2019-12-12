The Shiny Shrimps set to launch the Gay Games on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital in January

1 minute read
Posted by Film News Published
The Shiny Shrimps set to launch the Gay Games on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital in January

The Shiny Shrimps has been confirmed for DVD, Blu-ray and Digital release on 13th January 2020.

Water polo team The Shiny Shrimps have little hope of achieving their goal to compete in the world's biggest LGBTQ+ sporting event, the Gay Games. Their undisciplined behaviour in and out of the pool has team captain Jean searching for a new coach to whip the Shrimps into shape. He arrives in the form of World Silver Medallist swimmer Matthias Le Goff who, after making a homophobic remark on live TV, is offered redemption by means of training and reigning in the flamboyant Shrimps.

The Shiny Shrimps, however, have other ideas. They prefer partying to serious practice and so, Matthias is forced to reconsider his professional and personal priorities. Should he quit for selfish reasons or hit the road to Croatia with this uncoordinated shoal of water divas and ensure that The Shiny Shrimps become Queens of The Pool?

Features:

  • Playing The Shiny Shrimps
  • Creating The Shiny Shrimps
  • Boys Boys Boys Shrimp-A-Long
  • Le Making of
  • La Première
  • UK Theatrical Trailer
  • DVD
  • Blu-ray

The Shiny Shrimps (2019)
Dir: Cédric Le Gallo(co-director), Maxime Govare(co-director) | Cast: Alban Lenoir, David Baïot, Michaël Abiteboul, Nicolas Gob | Writers: Cédric Le Gallo (original idea), Cédric Le Gallo (screenplay), Maxime Govare (screenplay), Romain Choay (collaboration)

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Alban Lenoir, Comedy, Cédric Le Gallo(co-director), David Baïot, English, French, German, LGBTQ+, Maxime Govare(co-director), Michaël Abiteboul, Nicolas Gob, The Shiny Shrimps, The Shiny Shrimps, The Shiny Shrimps (2019)
Category home_releases_news

Latest Articles