The Resident Evil 4K UHD Blu-ray collection has been confirmed for release in November

The Resident Evil series of films has a solid fan base who will be celebrating at the news that all of the films are heading to 4K UHD Blu-ray in a collector's edition box set that is set for release on 2nd November 2020.

This limited-edition gift set marks the first time that fans will be able to experience all six films on 4K Ultra HD disc with High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos audio. All six films will also be available to Download and Keep in 4k with HDR.



The Resident Evil 4K Blu-ray Ultra HD Collection will include Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Apocalypse (both the original theatrical version and an extended cut), Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Retribution and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter as well as hours of bonus content across all six films, including rare archival featurettes that have been previously unavailable on disc.



Based on the popular video game series by Capcom, the Resident Evil franchise stars Milla Jovovich (The Fifth Element) as Alice, a superhuman security expert pitted against the sinister Umbrella Corporation as the world’s population is transformed into flesh-eating creatures by one of its most dangerous biological weapons.

Features

Resident Evil Cast and Filmmakers’ Commentary Visual Effects Commentary Alternate Ending with Director Paul W.S. Anderson’s Video Introduction 12 Featurettes “My Plague” Music Video by Slipknot Theatrical Trailer

Resident Evil: Apocalypse Filmmaker Commentary Cast Commentary Writer / Producer Commentary Deleted Scenes “Game Over: Resident Evil Reanimated” Documentary “Corporate Malfeasance” Featurette “Game Babes” Featurette “Symphony of Evil” Featurette Theatrical and Extended Cuts of the Film Theatrical Trailers

Resident Evil: Extinction “Under the Umbrella” Picture-in-Picture Filmmaker Commentary Deleted Scenes 4 Featurettes Resident Road Map: Reflections on the Future of the Series Theatrical Trailers

Resident Evil: Afterlife “Undead Vision” Picture-in-Picture Filmmaker Commentary Deleted and Extended Scenes Outtakes 7 Featurettes Alice Activated Theatrical Trailers

Resident Evil: Retribution Director and Cast Commentary Filmmaker Commentary Deleted and Extended Scenes Outtakes Project Alice: The Interactive Database 8 Featurettes Evil Goes Global Undead Retribution Theatrical Trailers

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Retaliation Mode with Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich 3 Featurettes Maximum Carnage: Best Kills Creature Chronology Theatrical Trailers



4K Blu-ray

