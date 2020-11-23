The New Mutants sets Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD release dates

After many delays, The New Mutants finally arrived in cinemas a few months back, but with COVID-19 still dominating, box office figures were pretty underwhelming. Physical media won't be available to buy this side of Christmas, with the Blu-ray, DVD and 4K UHD versions set to be released on January 4, 2021, with Digital slightly earlier on December 28.

The film is about five young people who demonstrate special powers and are forced to undergo treatment at a secret institution – allegedly to cure them of the dangers of their powers. But it’s soon clear that their containment is part of a much bigger battle between the forces of good and evil.

The mutants are led by Alice Braga as Cecilia Reyes, Anya-Taylor Joy as Magik, Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane, Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, Henry Zaga as Sunspot and Blu Hunt as Mirage.

Add The New Mutants to your digital collection on December 28, and on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD on January 4, 2021.

Bonus Features

Origins & Influences –Legendary comics artist Bill Sienkiewicz and the filmmakers explore the origins and influences behind THE NEW MUTANTS.

Meet the New Mutants –Cast members share their experiences while filming and reveal how they bonded as a family, much like the characters in the film.

Deleted Scenes

Roberto Suns & Dani Climbs

“She’s a Demon”

“Everybody’s Type” & Chores

Dani’s Nightmare –Alt

“I Need to Cool Off”

“We’re on Lockdown”

Take out the Source

Director Josh Boone Chats with Marvel Comics artist Bill Sienkiewicz

