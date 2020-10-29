The New Mutants heading to DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray in January
Disney are now set to release The New Mutants on home video formats in early 2021 - 4th January to be precise.
In this terrifying, action-filled film based on the MARVEL comic series, five young people who demonstrate special powers are forced to undergo treatment at a secret institution — allegedly to cure them of the dangers of their powers. But it’s soon clear that their containment is part of a much bigger battle between the forces of good and evil!
The DVD release appears to be feature-free. The Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray editions include the following extras:
- Deleted Scenes
- Origins & Influences
- Meet The New Mutants
- Audio Commentary: Josh Boone interviews Bill Sienkiewicz
- Teaser Trailer
- Official Trailer
Marvel's New Mutants (2020)
Dir: Josh Boone | Cast: Alice Braga, Antonio Banderas, Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams | Writers: Bob McLeod (based on the Marvel comics by), Chris Claremont (based on the Marvel comics by), Dave Cockrum (character created by: Magik), Josh Boone, Knate Lee, Len Wein (character created by: Magik)