The New Mutants heading to DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray in January

Disney are now set to release The New Mutants on home video formats in early 2021 - 4th January to be precise.

In this terrifying, action-filled film based on the MARVEL comic series, five young people who demonstrate special powers are forced to undergo treatment at a secret institution — allegedly to cure them of the dangers of their powers. But it’s soon clear that their containment is part of a much bigger battle between the forces of good and evil!

The DVD release appears to be feature-free. The Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray editions include the following extras:

Deleted Scenes

Origins & Influences

Meet The New Mutants

Audio Commentary: Josh Boone interviews Bill Sienkiewicz

Teaser Trailer

Official Trailer

4K Blu-ray

Blu-ray

4K Blu-ray







