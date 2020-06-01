The Marvel Infinity Saga is heading to 4K Blu-ray this November - but it won't be cheap
Amazon have started taking orders for Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga - Collector's Edition Complete Box Set. The massive collection will feature every film in the Infinity Saga across 50 discs - and as you'd expect, it won't be cheap with a retail price of £399.99.
The set will be available from 2nd November and will feature copies of all 23 films on Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray along with an additional four discs of bonus features; one of which - The Infinity Saga Bonus Disc - will be exclusive to this collection.
Along with the discs and gorgeous packaging you'll get a letter from Kevin Fiege, a Matt Ferguson lithograph and an autograph card.
It's a stunning looking collection and you can pre-order it below.
Iron Man (2008)
Dir: Jon Favreau | Cast: Gwyneth Paltrow, Jeff Bridges, Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard | Writers: Art Marcum (screenplay), Don Heck (characters), Hawk Ostby (screenplay), Jack Kirby (characters), Larry Lieber (characters), Mark Fergus (screenplay), Matt Holloway (screenplay), Stan Lee (characters)
Iron Man 2 (2010)
Dir: Jon Favreau | Cast: Don Cheadle, Gwyneth Paltrow, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson | Writers: Don Heck (Marvel comic book), Jack Kirby (Marvel comic book), Justin Theroux (screenplay), Larry Lieber (Marvel comic book), Stan Lee (Marvel comic book)
Iron Man 3 (2013)
Dir: Shane Black | Cast: Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce, Gwyneth Paltrow, Robert Downey Jr. | Writers: Adi Granov (based on the "Extremis" mini-series illustrated by), Don Heck (based on the Marvel comic book by), Drew Pearce (screenplay by), Jack Kirby (based on the Marvel comic book by), Larry Lieber (based on the Marvel comic book by), Shane Black (screenplay by), Stan Lee (based on the Marvel comic book by), Warren Ellis (based on the "Extremis" mini-series written by)
Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019)
Dir: Jon Watts | Cast: Angourie Rice, Jon Favreau, Tom Holland, Zendaya | Writers: Chris McKenna (screenplay by), Erik Sommers (screenplay by), Stan Lee (based on the Marvel comic book by), Steve Ditko (based on the Marvel comic book by)
Black Panther (2018)
Dir: Ryan Coogler | Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan | Writers: Jack Kirby (based on the Marvel Comics by), Joe Robert Cole, Ryan Coogler, Stan Lee (based on the Marvel comics by)
Captain Marvel (2019)
Dir: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck | Cast: Ben Mendelsohn, Brie Larson, Gemma Chan, Samuel L. Jackson | Writers: Anna Boden (screenplay by), Anna Boden (story by), Geneva Robertson-Dworet (screenplay by), Geneva Robertson-Dworet (story by), Meg LeFauve (story by), Nicole Perlman (story by), Ryan Fleck (screenplay by), Ryan Fleck (story by)
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
Dir: James Gunn | Cast: Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Zoe Saldana | Writers: Andy Lanning (based on the Marvel comics by), Bill Mantlo (character created by: Rocket Raccoon), Dan Abnett (based on the Marvel comics by), Gamora & Thanos), James Gunn, Jim Starlin (characters created by: Drax the Destroyer, Keith Giffen (character created by: Rocket Raccoon), Nicole Perlman, Steve Englehart (character created by: Star-Lord), Steve Gan (character created by: Star-Lord), Steve Gerber (character created by: Howard the Duck), Val Mayerik (character created by: Howard the Duck)
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
Dir: Joe Johnston | Cast: Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, Sebastian Stan, Tommy Lee Jones | Writers: Christopher Markus (screenplay), Jack Kirby (comic books), Joe Simon (comic books), Stephen McFeely (screenplay)
Captain America: Civil War (2016)
Dir: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo | Cast: Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan | Writers: Christopher Markus (screenplay by), Jack Kirby (based on the Marvel Comics by), Joe Simon (based on the Marvel comics by), Stephen McFeely (screenplay by)
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
Dir: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo | Cast: Chris Evans, Robert Redford, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson | Writers: Christopher Markus (screenplay by), Jack Kirby (based on the Marvel Comics by), Joe Simon (based on the Marvel comics by), Stephen McFeely (screenplay by)
The Incredible Hulk (2008)
Dir: Louis Leterrier | Cast: Edward Norton, Liv Tyler, Tim Roth, William Hurt | Writers: Jack Kirby (Marvel comic book), Stan Lee (Marvel comic book), Zak Penn (screen story), Zak Penn (screenplay)
Ant-Man (2015)
Dir: Peyton Reed | Cast: Corey Stoll, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Paul Rudd | Writers: Adam McKay (screenplay by), Edgar Wright (screenplay by), Edgar Wright (story by), Jack Kirby (based on the Marvel Comics by), Joe Cornish (screenplay by), Joe Cornish (story by), Larry Lieber (based on the Marvel comics by), Paul Rudd (screenplay by), Stan Lee (based on the Marvel comics by)
Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
Dir: Peyton Reed | Cast: Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Paul Rudd, Walton Goggins | Writers: Andrew Barrer, Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Gabriel Ferrari, Jack Kirby (based on the Marvel Comics by), Larry Lieber (based on the Marvel comics by), Paul Rudd, Stan Lee (based on the Marvel comics by)
