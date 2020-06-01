The Marvel Infinity Saga is heading to 4K Blu-ray this November - but it won't be cheap

Amazon have started taking orders for Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga - Collector's Edition Complete Box Set. The massive collection will feature every film in the Infinity Saga across 50 discs - and as you'd expect, it won't be cheap with a retail price of £399.99. The set will be available from 2nd November and will feature copies of all 23 films on Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray along with an additional four discs of bonus features; one of which - The Infinity Saga Bonus Disc - will be exclusive to this collection. Along with the discs and gorgeous packaging you'll get a letter from Kevin Fiege, a Matt Ferguson lithograph and an autograph card. It's a stunning looking collection and you can pre-order it below. For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.

