The Man With the X-Ray Eyes UK Blu-ray moves back to May

Second Sight have announced that their upcoming UK Blu-ray release of The Man With the X-Ray Eyes has been delayed from it's April release and will now arrive on 4th May.

Obsessed with expanding the powers of human sight, renowned scientist Dr James Xavier (Ray Milland – Dial M For Murder), aims to develop a formula that will allow the user to see beyond the visible spectrum. Despite warnings from his friend Dr. Brandt (Harold J. Stone – Spartacus) and business associate Diane Fairfax (Diana Van Der Vlis – The Swimmer), he experiments on himself and finally perfects a serum that gives him the power to see through solid objects. But his ambitions turn to obsession. No longer able to control the effects, his vision extends beyond the realms of human comprehension until he finally sees more than he can bear.

Features:

New interview with Director Roger Corman

Introduction by Author and Diabolique Editor Kat Ellinger

Audio commentary by Roger Corman

Audio commentary by Tim Lucas

Original prologue

Joe Dante on The Man With X-Ray Eyes

‘Trailers from Hell’ with Mick Garris

Trailer

Limited Edition Contents:

Rigid slipcase featuring new artwork by Graham Humphreys

Reversible poster with new and original artwork

Soft cover book with new writing by Jon Towlson and Allan Bryce

Blu-ray

