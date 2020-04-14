The Man With the X-Ray Eyes UK Blu-ray moves back to May

Second Sight have announced that their upcoming UK Blu-ray release of The Man With the X-Ray Eyes has been delayed from it's April release and will now arrive on 4th May.

Obsessed with expanding the powers of human sight, renowned scientist Dr James Xavier (Ray Milland Dial M For Murder), aims to develop a formula that will allow the user to see beyond the visible spectrum. Despite warnings from his friend Dr. Brandt (Harold J. Stone Spartacus) and business associate Diane Fairfax (Diana Van Der Vlis – The Swimmer), he experiments on himself and finally perfects a serum that gives him the power to see through solid objects. But his ambitions turn to obsession. No longer able to control the effects, his vision extends beyond the realms of human comprehension until he finally sees more than he can bear. 

Features:

  • New interview with Director Roger Corman 
  • Introduction by Author and Diabolique Editor Kat Ellinger 
  • Audio commentary by Roger Corman 
  • Audio commentary by Tim Lucas 
  • Original prologue
  • Joe Dante on The Man With X-Ray Eyes
  • ‘Trailers from Hell’ with Mick Garris
  • Trailer

Limited Edition Contents:

  • Rigid slipcase featuring new artwork by Graham Humphreys 
  • Reversible poster with new and original artwork 
  • Soft cover book with new writing by Jon Towlson and Allan Bryce 
  • Blu-ray

The Man with the X-Ray Eyes (1963)
Dir: Roger Corman | Cast: Diana Van der Vlis, Harold J. Stone, John Hoyt, Ray Milland | Writers: Ray Russell (screenplay), Ray Russell (story), Robert Dillon (screenplay)

