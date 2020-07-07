The 'Extended Edition' of The Invisible Man features a couple of seconds of additional footage - that was previously cut to get a 15 in the UK

Fans of Leigh Whannell's The Invisible Man have been left disappointed with the news that the 'Extended Edition' of the film is almost identical to the theatrical/VOD release - with just a couple of seconds of drug use restored to the film that were previously cut to achieve a 15 rating in the UK. While releasing uncut editions of films is a common occurrence, publicising them as 'Extended' feels more than a little underhand.

Extended releases usually feature significant restored footage that will actually increase the running time by minutes rather than seconds and it's disappointing to see Universal have made a point of promoting the film in this way.

Universal have announced the UK DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray release of the extended edition of The Invisible Man for 29th June alongside details of the extra features we can expect.

We loved the film on its theatrical and early digital release - our review said "The Invisible Man could have easily been made into a gimmicky cash grab. But thankfully, Leigh Whannell's modern take on H.G. Wells' novel has substance, a refreshingly new, well-constructed narrative and an incredible performance by Elisabeth Moss."

All editions of the film will include:

Deleted scenes

Moss Manifested - Elisabeth Moss describes the physical and emotional challenges she faced while portraying Cecilia, a woman whose truth is constantly questioned by those around her.

Director's Journey with Leigh Whannell - Director Leigh Whannell acts as tour guide through principal photography, from day 1 to day 40.

The Players – Filmmakers and cast provide an in-depth analysis of each character and how they interact with the unseen terror of The Invisible Man

Timeless Terror – A behind the scenes look at how writer/director Leigh Whannell re-imagined this iconic character through the lens of modern technology and socially relatable themes.

Feature commentary with writer/director Leigh Whannell

