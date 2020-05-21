The Invisible Man is getting an Extended Edition when it is released on UK DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray this June

Universal have announced the UK DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray release of the extended edition of The Invisible Man for 29th June alongside details of the extra features we can expect.

We loved the film on its theatrical and early digital release - our review said "The Invisible Man could have easily been made into a gimmicky cash grab. But thankfully, Leigh Whannell's modern take on H.G. Wells' novel has substance, a refreshingly new, well-constructed narrative and an incredible performance by Elisabeth Moss."

All editions of the film will include:

  • Deleted scenes
  • Moss Manifested - Elisabeth Moss describes the physical and emotional challenges she faced while portraying Cecilia, a woman whose truth is constantly questioned by those around her.
  • Director's Journey with Leigh Whannell - Director Leigh Whannell acts as tour guide through principal photography, from day 1 to day 40.
  • The Players – Filmmakers and cast provide an in-depth analysis of each character and how they interact with the unseen terror of The Invisible Man
  • Timeless Terror – A behind the scenes look at how writer/director Leigh Whannell re-imagined this iconic character through the lens of modern technology and socially relatable themes.
  • Feature commentary with writer/director Leigh Whannell
The Invisible Man (2020)
Dir: Leigh Whannell | Cast: Aldis hodge, Elisabeth Moss, Harriet Dyer, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Storm Reid | Writers: Ed Solomon (screenplay), H.G. Wells (novel)

