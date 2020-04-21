The Grudge gets a DVD and Blu-ray release in June

Sony have confirmed the 1st June UK DVD and Blu-ray release of The Grudge - the latest chapter in the chilling horror series. There will be a digital download available from 18th May.

In the darkest, creepiest and most shocking film in the series, a curse born in Japan is simultaneously unleashed in the U.S. Those who encounter it are consumed by its fury and met with a violent and terrible fate.

DVD and Blu-ray features:

  • Making of The Grudge
  • Behind-the-scenes with cast & crew
  • Extended and alternative scenes
  • Easter Egg Haunt – Connections to The Grudge franchise
The Grudge (2020)
Dir: Nicolas Pesce | Cast: Andrea Riseborough, Betty Gilpin, Jacki Weaver, Lin Shaye | Writers: Jeff Buhler, Jeff Buhler (screenplay), Nicolas Pesce, Takashi Shimizu (original screenplay)

