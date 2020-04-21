The Grudge gets a DVD and Blu-ray release in June
Sony have confirmed the 1st June UK DVD and Blu-ray release of The Grudge - the latest chapter in the chilling horror series. There will be a digital download available from 18th May.
In the darkest, creepiest and most shocking film in the series, a curse born in Japan is simultaneously unleashed in the U.S. Those who encounter it are consumed by its fury and met with a violent and terrible fate.
DVD and Blu-ray features:
- Making of The Grudge
- Behind-the-scenes with cast & crew
- Extended and alternative scenes
- Easter Egg Haunt – Connections to The Grudge franchise
- DVD
- Blu-ray
- Amazon Prime
For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.
The Grudge (2020)
Dir: Nicolas Pesce | Cast: Andrea Riseborough, Betty Gilpin, Jacki Weaver, Lin Shaye | Writers: Jeff Buhler, Jeff Buhler (screenplay), Nicolas Pesce, Takashi Shimizu (original screenplay)