The Grudge gets a DVD and Blu-ray release in June

Sony have confirmed the 1st June UK DVD and Blu-ray release of The Grudge - the latest chapter in the chilling horror series. There will be a digital download available from 18th May.

In the darkest, creepiest and most shocking film in the series, a curse born in Japan is simultaneously unleashed in the U.S. Those who encounter it are consumed by its fury and met with a violent and terrible fate.

DVD and Blu-ray features:

Making of The Grudge

Behind-the-scenes with cast & crew

Extended and alternative scenes

Easter Egg Haunt – Connections to The Grudge franchise

DVD

Blu-ray

Amazon Prime







