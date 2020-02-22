Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen is coming to DVD, Blu-ray and 4K in April

While details are scant right now we can confirm that The Gentlemen is heading to DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray on 27th April. We believe that a digital download will be available from 20th April.

The Gentlemen is Ritchie's return to the gangster movies that helped him launch his film career and stars Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant.

We'll share further details on this release as soon as we have them.

