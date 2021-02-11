The Final Countdown is set for 4K Blu-ray release this April
Blue Underground are set to release The Final Countdown on 4K Blu-ray on 27th April.
The time is now. The place is aboard the U.S.S. Nimitz, America's mightiest nuclear-powered aircraft carrier on maneuvers in the Pacific Ocean. Suddenly, a freak electrical storm engulfs the ship and triggers the impossible: The Nimitz is hurtled back in time to December 6, 1941, mere hours before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
Features:
- Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) and HD Blu-ray (1080p) Widescreen 2.40:1 feature presentations
- Audio: Dolby Atmos (English); 5.1 DTS-HD (English); 2.0 DTS-HD (English, French)
- Subtitles: English SDH, Francais, Espanol
- Audio Commentary with Director of Photography Victor J. Kemper
- Lloyd Kaufman Goes Hollywood - Interview with Associate Producer Lloyd Kaufman
- Starring The Jolly Rogers - Interviews with The Jolly Rogers F-14 Fighter Squadron
- Theatrical Trailers
- TV Spots
- Poster & Still Galleries
- BONUS! THE FINAL COUNTDOWN Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD by John Scott
- BONUS! Collectible Booklet featuring The Zero Pilot Journal
You can pre-order The Final Countdown from Zavvi here.
For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule and DVD and Blu-ray release schedule.
The Final Countdown (1980)
Dir: Don Taylor | Cast: James Farentino, Katharine Ross, Kirk Douglas, Martin Sheen | Writers: David Ambrose (screenplay), David Ambrose (story), Gerry Davis (screenplay), Peter Powell (screenplay), Peter Powell (story), Thomas Hunter (screenplay), Thomas Hunter (story)