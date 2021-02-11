The Final Countdown is set for 4K Blu-ray release this April

Blue Underground are set to release The Final Countdown on 4K Blu-ray on 27th April.

The time is now. The place is aboard the U.S.S. Nimitz, America's mightiest nuclear-powered aircraft carrier on maneuvers in the Pacific Ocean. Suddenly, a freak electrical storm engulfs the ship and triggers the impossible: The Nimitz is hurtled back in time to December 6, 1941, mere hours before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Features:

Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) and HD Blu-ray (1080p) Widescreen 2.40:1 feature presentations

Audio: Dolby Atmos (English); 5.1 DTS-HD (English); 2.0 DTS-HD (English, French)

Subtitles: English SDH, Francais, Espanol

Audio Commentary with Director of Photography Victor J. Kemper

Lloyd Kaufman Goes Hollywood - Interview with Associate Producer Lloyd Kaufman

Starring The Jolly Rogers - Interviews with The Jolly Rogers F-14 Fighter Squadron

Theatrical Trailers

TV Spots

Poster & Still Galleries

BONUS! THE FINAL COUNTDOWN Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD by John Scott

BONUS! Collectible Booklet featuring The Zero Pilot Journal

