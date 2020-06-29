The Fifth Element is heading to 4K Blu-ray in August

1 minute read
Posted by Film News Published
The Fifth Element is heading to 4K Blu-ray in August

Studio Canal have confirmed that Luc Besson's The Fifth Element is heading to 4K Blu-ray and digital download on 24th August - we've known about the release for a while through retailer listings.

It will be joined by a re-release on DVD and Blu-ray on the same date.

New York, the twenty-third century. The Earth is about to be destroyed by a huge ball of fire racing toward the planet. Cornelius, an old monk, knows how to stop the burning sphere: the Fifth Supreme Being, who unites the four basic Elements – air, water, fire and earth – must be summoned for it is the only being who can stop Evil.

Cornelius, with help from Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis) a taxi driver and former secret agent, and Leeloo (Milla Jovovich) an alien in the shape of a beautiful, orange haired woman, set off on a myriad of adventures in an attempt to save humanity and fight the horrendous Zorg (Gary Oldman).

We're awaiting more information on the release.

  • 4K Blu-ray

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule and DVD and Blu-ray release schedule.


The Fifth Element (1997)
Dir: Luc Besson | Cast: Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman, Ian Holm, Milla Jovovich | Writers: Luc Besson (screenplay by), Luc Besson (story by), Robert Mark Kamen (screenplay by)

Tags Action, Adventure, Arabic, Bruce Willis, Egyptian (Ancient), English, Gary Oldman, German, Ian Holm, Luc Besson, Milla Jovovich, Sci-Fi, Swedish, The Fifth Element, The Fifth Element (1997)
Category home_releases_news

Latest Articles