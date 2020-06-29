The Fifth Element is heading to 4K Blu-ray in August

Studio Canal have confirmed that Luc Besson's The Fifth Element is heading to 4K Blu-ray and digital download on 24th August - we've known about the release for a while through retailer listings.

It will be joined by a re-release on DVD and Blu-ray on the same date.

New York, the twenty-third century. The Earth is about to be destroyed by a huge ball of fire racing toward the planet. Cornelius, an old monk, knows how to stop the burning sphere: the Fifth Supreme Being, who unites the four basic Elements – air, water, fire and earth – must be summoned for it is the only being who can stop Evil.

Cornelius, with help from Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis) a taxi driver and former secret agent, and Leeloo (Milla Jovovich) an alien in the shape of a beautiful, orange haired woman, set off on a myriad of adventures in an attempt to save humanity and fight the horrendous Zorg (Gary Oldman).

We're awaiting more information on the release.

