The Evil Dead is heading to 4K Blu-ray

Sam Raimi's horror classic, The Evil Dead, is set to debut on UK 4K UHD Blu-ray - we don't have a date or details yet but we do have some potential cover art...

Writer/Director Sam Raimi’s relentless, gore-spattered debut is a landmark in horror cinema, a no-holds-barred onslaught of gruesome terror and nightmarish effects which has earned its rightful status as a legendary cult classic. Five college students travel to a remote cabin in the woods and unwittingly unleash a monstrous evil force hellbent on their total destruction. THE EVIL DEAD is truly the ultimate experience in gruelling horror.

Zavvi are already taking pre-orders so we're expecting a date confirmation soon

