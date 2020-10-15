The Evil Dead is heading to 4K Blu-ray this November

Originally posted on 15th October at 9am. Updated with full details at 1pm.

Sam Raimi's horror classic, The Evil Dead, is set to debut on UK 4K UHD Blu-ray on 16th November. The film will be presented in the original 1.33:1 aspect ratio with HDR.

Writer/Director Sam Raimi’s relentless, gore-spattered debut is a landmark in horror cinema, a no-holds-barred onslaught of gruesome terror and nightmarish effects which has earned its rightful status as a legendary cult classic. Five college students travel to a remote cabin in the woods and unwittingly unleash a monstrous evil force hellbent on their total destruction. THE EVIL DEAD is truly the ultimate experience in gruelling horror.

Features:

One By One We Will Take You: The Untold Saga of The Evil Dead

Treasures from the Cutting Room Floor documentary

At the Drive-In

Discovering Evil Dead

Make-Up Test

Ellen and Drama Teacher

On-Stage Interview

Commentary with Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and Bruce Campbell

Featurettes: The Ladies of the Evil Dead meet Bruce Campbell The Other Pages One by One We will Take you: The Untold Saga of The Evil Dead Unconventional: The Ultimate Discussion of Grueling Horror

Picture-in-Picture: Join us! The Undying Legacy of The Evil Dead

Zavvi and HMV are already taking pre-orders and we're expecting them to appear on other retailers soon. There will also be an exclusive limited edition available via HMV which you can see below.

4K Blu-ray

