The Elephant Man is getting a stand-alone 4K UHD Blu-ray release in November

Having been part of a special edition earlier this year, the 40th Anniversary Edition of The Elephant Man is now to get a more conventional release on 4K UHD Blu-ray on 9th November.

The new 4K restoration of The Elephant Man was carried out at L’Immagine Ritrovata (Bologna and Paris) under the supervision of David Lynch, who also personally curated the color correction which took place at Fotokem (Los Angeles). The restoration was created from the Original Camera Negative with the latest HDR 16bit workflow used in order to obtain the best possible result. As a result, the black and white image has been restored to its original look.

John Merrick (John Hurt) is The Elephant Man, forced into becoming a circus sideshow freak and spurned by society due to the disfiguring disabilities he was born with. Rescued by a well-meaning surgeon (Anthony Hopkins), he escapes a life of prejudice and cruelty as he tries to fit into a world ruled by Victorian sensibilities. With news of Merrick quickly spreading, he becomes a celebrated curiosity amongst London's upper class, including with the famed actress Mrs. Kendal (Anne Bancroft). Despite being treated somewhat more humanely, the question becomes whether Treves' actions are in fact a just a further form of exploitation of Merrick.

Features:

BFI Q&A with Jonathan Sanger

Interview with stills photographer Frank Connor

Interview with David Lynch

Interview with John Hurt

Mike Figgis interviews David Lynch

The Air Is On Fire: Interview with David Lynch at Cartier Foundation

Joseph Merrick, The Real Elephant Man

The Terrible Elephant Man Revealed

Behind The Scenes Stills Gallery

