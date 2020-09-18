The Disney Classics Blu-ray Collection is getting a reissue with two more films

With the existing limited edition set currently selling for over £700 on some sites now, it comes as something of a relief for Disney fans to learn that a new edition of their massive collection of films is set for release on 16th November.

The Disney Classics 57 Film Collection will feature all of Disney's Classic films from Snow White all the way up to Frozen 2. The new collection also includes Wreck It Ralph 2.

The previous release didn't feature either of Disney's two most recent films.

Films:

Snow White (1937) Pinocchio (1940) Fantasia (1940) Dumbo (1941) Bambi (1942) Saludos Amigos (1942) The Three Caballeros (1944) Make Mine Music (1946) Fun & Fancy Free (1947) Melody Time (1948) Ichabod & Mr Toad (1949) Cinderella (1950) Alice In Wonderland (1951) Peter Pan (1953) Lady & The Tramp (1955) Sleeping Beauty (1959) 101 Dalmatians (1961) The Sword in the Stone (1963) The Jungle Book (1967) The Aristocats (1970) Robin Hood (1973) The Many Adventures of Winnie The Pooh (1977) The Rescuers (1977) The Fox & The Hound (1981) The Black Cauldron (1985) Basil The Great Mouse Detective (1986) Oliver & Company (1988) The Little Mermaid (1989) Rescuers Down Under (1990) Beauty & the Beast (1991) Aladdin (1992) The Lion King (1994) Pocahontas (1995) The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) Hercules (1997) Mulan (1998) Tarzan (1999) Fantasia 2000 (2000) The Emperor's New Groove (2001) Atlantis (2001) Lilo & Stitch (2002) Treasure Planet (2002) Brother Bear (2003) Home On The Range (2004) Chicken Little (2005) The Wild (2006) Meet The Robinsons (2007) Bolt (2008) The Princess & the Frog (2009) Tangled (2010) Wreck-It Ralph (2012) Frozen (2013) Big Hero 6 (2014) Zootropolis (2016) Moana (2016) Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks The Internet (2018) Frozen 2 (2019)

