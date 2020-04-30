The Call of the Wild coming to UK DVD and Blu-ray in June

Disney have announced the Harrison Ford version of The Call of the Wild is set for release on DVD and Blu-ray on 15th June. There will be a digital release a couple of week earlier on 18th May.

The Call of the Wild vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.

As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team—and later its leader—Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master. The film uses motion capture technology with Terry Notary playing the loveable canine, Buck.

Blu-ray features:

Origins

The On-Set Experience

State of the Art

The World of the Wild

DVD

Blu-ray





