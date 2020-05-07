The Blues Brothers is coming to UK 4K Blu-ray this June

Universal have announced the 4K Blu-ray release of The Blues Brothers for 15th June. Comedy icons John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd star in the outrageously funny musical comedy The Blues Brothers. After the release of Jake Blues (Belushi) from prison, he and brother Elwood (Aykroyd) take their blues band back on the road in an attempt to raise money for the orphanage where they were raised. Havoc ensues as the brothers seek redemption on their “mission from God”. Directed by John Landis (National Lampoon’s Animal House), the soul-stirring comedy classic features musical performances by blues legends Ray Charles, James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Cab Calloway. Features: Stories Behind The Making Of The Blues Brothers

Transposing The Music

Remembering John 4K Blu-ray

4K Blu-ray

