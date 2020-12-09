The Babadook director Jennifer Kent's hard-hitting drama The Nightingale comes to Limited Edition Blu-ray in February

Powerful Australian Western horror The Nightingale, the second feature from director Jennifer Kent, premiered at Venice International Film Festival in 2018 and screened at Cannes Film Festival, provoking a strong reaction from critics and audiences alike. The Nightingale now arrives as a Limited-Edition Blu-ray box set from Second Sight Films on February 1, 2021.

1825, the penal colony of Van Diemen's Land, or present-day Tasmania. Irish convict Clare Carroll (Aisling Franciosi) works as a servant for the British Colonial force detachment led by Colonel Hawkins (Sam Claflin), but when unwanted advances result in a brutal, humiliating attack, Clare is dead set on revenge. Teaming up with Aboriginal tracker Billy (Baykali Ganambarr), the pair must put aside their differences to achieve their bloody vengeance.

We gave the film a mostly positive review, although raised some questions about its perspective, saying: "It's unapologetic in the way she (Kent) confronts the troubled past of her own country, although the equating of the abuse of white women to the near-massacre of entire race of people has continued to trouble this writer some days after viewing. But it would be rash to write the film off on that basis given what Kent is trying to achieve. It's a film that needs - and deserves - time for reflection."

SPECIAL FEATURES

She Will Not Be Silenced: an interview with Actor Aisling Franciosi

Sometimes Trouble Finds You: an interview with Actor Michael Sheasby

Just Making Light, Sir: an Interview with Actor Damon Herriman

I Surrender: an Interview with Actor Harry Greenwood

Taking Flight: an interview with Producer Kristina Ceyton

Assembling Vengeance: an Interview with Editor Simon Njoo (12mins)

Building Something Special: an Interview with Production Designer Alexander Holmes

Hear her Voice: an interview with Composer Jed Kurzel

'Bloody White People': A Video Essay by Alexandra Heller Nicholas

The Nightingale in Context

The Making of The Nightingale

Theatrical Trailer

LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

Rigid slipcase featuring new artwork by Laura Racero

40 page perfect-bound booklet with new writing by Elena Lazic and Alexandra Heller-Nicholas

3 collectors' art cards

