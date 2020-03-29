The 100 Cheapest Blu-rays

We love a bargain. You love a bargain.

We've now started grabbing the top 100 cheapest Blu-ray films that we can find across the internet to help you save money your home cinema watching.

This list updates automatically so bookmark this page if you want to check it daily. We scour the internet for the best prices and our data is updated every 6 hours so keep your eyes peeled and see if you can pick up a bargain.

Suburra [Blu-ray]£1.65Amazon UK
G.I. Joe: Retaliation (Extended Action Cut) [Blu-ray] [Region Free]£2.01Amazon UK
Far From The Madding Crowd [Blu-ray] [2017]£2.01Amazon UK
La Voix des Rêves: Greatest moments in concert [Blu-ray] [2012] [Region Free]£2.17Amazon UK
The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists [Blu-ray] [Region Free]£2.29Base.com
Hunger Games: Catching Fire [Blu-ray + DVD] [2013]£2.29Base.com
DIE HUETERIN DER WAHRHEIT - MO [Blu-ray] [2019]£2.35Amazon UK
XXX - 15th Anniversary Edition [Blu-ray] [2017] [Region Free]£2.38Amazon UK
Boca [Blu-ray] [Region Free]£2.49Base.com
The Amazing Spider-Man (Blu-ray) [2012] [Region Free]£2.49Amazon UK
Up All Night - The Live Tour [DVD] [2013]£2.49Amazon UK
The Wedding Video [Blu-ray]£2.59Base.com
He's Just Not That Into You [Blu-ray] [2017]£2.59Base.com
Building Jerusalem [Blu-ray]£2.59Base.com
The Lady in the Van [Blu-ray] [2015] [Region Free]£2.59Base.com
The Harry Hill Movie [Blu-ray]£2.59Base.com
Mrs Brown's Boys Live Tour: Good Mourning Mrs Brown [Blu-ray]£2.69Base.com
Inkheart [Blu-ray]£2.69Base.com
Kidnapping Freddy Heineken [Blu-ray]£2.89Base.com
My One and Only [Blu-ray]£2.89Base.com
Chappie [Blu-ray] [Region Free]£2.89Base.com
Red Cliff [Blu-ray] [2017]£2.89Base.com
Fast Five [Blu-ray] [Region Free]£2.89Base.com
Arena [Blu-ray] [Region Free]£2.89Base.com
One Direction: This Is Us (Blu-ray 3D) [2013] [Region Free]£2.99365games.co.uk
Saturday Night Live Tour 2011: Let the Party See the People [Blu-ray]£2.99zoom.co.uk
Baseline [Blu-ray]£2.99Base.com
Beyond A Reasonable Doubt [Blu-ray] [2017]£2.99Base.com
Carlos The Jackal [Blu-ray]£2.99Base.com
Final Recall [Blu-ray]£2.99Amazon UK
Alpha & Omega 2: A Howl-Iday Adventure [Blu-ray] [2017]£2.99Base.com
Andy Parsons  Gruntled Live 2011 - Double Play (Blu-ray + DVD)£2.99zoom.co.uk
Mrs Brown's Boys - Series 2 [Blu-ray]£3.00zoom.co.uk
Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation [Blu-ray] [2017] [Region Free]£3.09Amazon UK
World War Dead - Rise Of The Fallen [Blu-ray]£3.09Base.com
Soldier Of Vengeance [Blu-ray]£3.19Base.com
Men In Black III (Blu-ray + UV Copy) [2012][Region B+C]£3.19Base.com
Pride And Glory [Blu-ray] [2017]£3.29Base.com
I Spit On Your Grave [Blu-ray] [2017]£3.29Base.com
Legends of Oz: Dorothy's Return BD [Blu-ray]£3.49Zavvi
My Best Friend's Girl [Blu-ray] [2017]£3.49Base.com
The Devil Inside [Blu-ray] [Region Free]£3.49zoom.co.uk
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles [Blu-ray] [2017] [Region Free]£3.59Base.com
Seve: The Movie [Blu-ray]£3.59Base.com
Dolan's Cadillac [Blu-ray] [2009]£3.99Amazon UK
Founding of the Republic [Blu-ray] [Region Free]£3.99365games.co.uk
The Hangover (Extended Cut) [Blu-ray] (2009) [Region Free]£3.99365games.co.uk
Spider-Man 3 [Blu-ray] [2007] [Region Free]£3.99zoom.co.uk
The Secret Life Of Pets [Blu-ray] [2015]£3.99Amazon UK
Before the War - Allegiance [Blu-ray] [2012]£4.04Amazon UK
Battle Recon - The Call to Duty [Blu-ray]£4.07Amazon UK
Planes [Blu-ray] [Region Free]£4.19Base.com
Knight of the Dead [Blu-ray]£4.43Amazon UK
Alvin and the Chipmunks - Munk Rock Edition [Blu-ray]£4.49365games.co.uk
War Games [Blu-ray] [Region Free]£4.65Amazon UK
Johnny Andrews [Blu-ray]£4.77Amazon UK
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues [Blu-ray] [2013] [Region Free]£4.89Base.com
Hunger Games: Catching Fire - Limited Edition Triple Play Steelbook [Blu-ray + DVD + UV Copy]£4.98Amazon UK
Il Dubbio (2008) [Blu-ray] [2011]£4.99Amazon UK
Drive Hard [Blu-ray]£4.99Zavvi
Lethal Justice [Blu-ray]£5.04Amazon UK
Dangerous Mind of a Hooligan [Blu-ray]£5.27SpeedyHen
Expendables [Blu-ray]£5.29Base.com
3 FILME BOX MIT UBER 280 MIN. [Blu-ray]£5.38Amazon UK
The Hangover Part II [Blu-ray] [2011] [Region Free]£5.49365games.co.uk
A Most Violent Year [Blu-ray]£5.63Amazon UK
JOE, DER GALGENVOGEL - MOVIE [Blu-ray] [1968]£5.91Amazon UK
WWE: Survivor Series - 2013 [Blu-ray]£5.99Amazon UK
Doctor Who - Series 5, Volume 2 [Blu-ray] [Region Free]£6.33Amazon UK
Norm Of The North [Blu-ray]£6.33Amazon UK
Tai Chi Zero [Blu-ray] [2012]£6.37Amazon UK
Kung Fu Dunk [Blu-ray] [2017] [Region Free]£6.49365games.co.uk
Hölle Afghanistan [Blu-ray] [2011]£6.92Amazon UK
All Stars [Blu-ray]£6.92Amazon UK
Skinning - We Are The Law (3D As Bonus) [Blu-ray]£6.99365games.co.uk
Barbarossa - Siege Lord [Blu-ray] [Region Free]£6.99Base.com
Earth [Blu-ray]£6.99Base.com
Injustice [Blu-ray]£6.99365games.co.uk
Space Transformers [Blu-ray] [2011]£7.10Amazon UK
The Muppets Magical Gifts BD Retail [Blu-ray] [Region Free]£7.11Amazon UK
Ejecta [Blu-ray]£7.49365games.co.uk
Beaufort [Blu-ray]£7.49365games.co.uk
Cyrus [Blu-ray]£7.67Amazon UK
Fast & Furious 6 [Blu-ray] [Region Free]£7.99Amazon UK
Tim Minchin Live: Ready For This? [Blu-ray]£7.99zoom.co.uk
Bangkok Bound [Blu-ray]£8.32Amazon UK
2012: Doomsday [Blu-ray]£8.49365games.co.uk
Little Fockers - Double Play (Blu-ray + DVD) [2010] [Region Free]£8.59Base.com
Diamond Heist [Blu-ray] [2012]£8.97Amazon UK
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked [Blu-ray] [2012]£8.99365games.co.uk
MEIN STUECK VOM KUCHEN - MOVIE [Blu-ray] [2010]£9.05Amazon UK
Plasma Art - Goldfish [Blu-ray]£9.32Amazon UK
Astonishing X-Men: Gifted [Blu-ray]£9.34Amazon UK
Homeland - Season 1 [Blu-ray]£9.41Amazon UK
THE BOSS-EXTENDED VERSION - MO [Blu-ray] [2016]£10.15Amazon UK
Piraten der Karibik [Blu-ray] [2007]£10.32Amazon UK
Five Minarets in New York [Blu-ray]£10.49365games.co.uk
Mrs Brown's Boys: More Christmas Crackers [Blu-ray] [2013]£12.99zoom.co.uk
Believe Tour: Dance Experience [Blu-ray] [2014]£13.31Amazon UK
Reel Heroes: Bourne Ultimatum [Blu-ray] [Region Free]£17.94Amazon UK

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.

Latest Articles