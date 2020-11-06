Tenet set for mid-December release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and digital

Tenet will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital on December 14, in time for Christmas. The film opened globally beginning in August 2020 and has grossed $350 million to date. Tenet will be available to pre-order in the UK from digital and physical retailers from November 10.

The film sees John David Washington journey through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission - armed with only one word, Tenet - and fighting for the survival of the entire world. It's an adventure that unfolds in something beyond real-time. Not time travel. Inversion.

Nolan has penned the script this time, with John David Washington starring alongside Robert Pattinson, with support from Kenneth Branagh, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine (of course), Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Dimple Kapadia and Clémence Poésy. There’ll be no Hans Zimmer involved this time round, with score duties handed over to Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther, Venom).

4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray versions contain the following special features on a bonus disc:

Looking at the World in a New Way: The Making of TENET- An hour-long exploration of the development and production of the film as told by the cast and crew.

