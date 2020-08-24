Surprise! Star Wars - all of the individual 4K Blu-ray releases are out TODAY

We've been trying to work out when the Star Wars films would get individual 4K releases and that question has been answered in the surprise news that they're available to buy TODAY.

Even better they're all available in the 2 for £30 offer over at Zavvi and Zoom alongside a load of other Disney-owned films...

Click here to order the ones you want now from Zoom or here to order them from Zavvi...

