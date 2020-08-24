Surprise! Star Wars - all of the individual 4K Blu-ray releases are out TODAY
We've been trying to work out when the Star Wars films would get individual 4K releases and that question has been answered in the surprise news that they're available to buy TODAY.
Even better they're all available in the 2 for £30 offer over at Zavvi and Zoom alongside a load of other Disney-owned films...
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)
Dir: George Lucas | Cast: Ewan McGregor, Jake Lloyd, Liam Neeson, Natalie Portman | Writer: George Lucas
Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002)
Dir: George Lucas | Cast: Christopher Lee, Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Natalie Portman | Writers: George Lucas (screenplay by), George Lucas (story by), Jonathan Hales (screenplay by)
Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith (2005)
Dir: George Lucas | Cast: Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, Natalie Portman | Writer: George Lucas
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977)
Dir: George Lucas | Cast: Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Peter Cushing | Writer: George Lucas
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
Dir: Irvin Kershner | Cast: Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill | Writers: George Lucas (story by), Lawrence Kasdan (screenplay by), Leigh Brackett (screenplay by)
Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983)
Dir: Richard Marquand | Cast: Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill | Writers: George Lucas (screenplay by), George Lucas (story by), Lawrence Kasdan (screenplay by)
Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015)
Dir: J.J. Abrams | Cast: Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill | Writers: George Lucas (based on characters created by), J.J. Abrams, Lawrence Kasdan, Michael Arndt
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)
Dir: Rian Johnson | Cast: Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill | Writers: George Lucas (based on characters created by), Rian Johnson
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)
Dir: J.J. Abrams | Cast: Adam Driver, Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher, Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson, Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac | Writers: Chris Terrio, Chris Terrio (screenplay by), Chris Terrio (story by), Colin Trevorrow, Colin Trevorrow (story by), Derek Connolly, Derek Connolly (story by), George Lucas (based on characters created by), J.J. Abrams, J.J. Abrams (screenplay by), J.J. Abrams (story by)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
Dir: Gareth Edwards | Cast: alan tudyk, Diego Luna, Donnie Yen, Felicity Jones | Writers: Chris Weitz (screenplay by), Gary Whitta (story by), George Lucas (based on characters created by), John Knoll (story by), Tony Gilroy (screenplay by)
Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)
Dir: Ron Howard | Cast: Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Joonas Suotamo, Woody Harrelson | Writers: George Lucas (based on characters created by), Jonathan Kasdan, Lawrence Kasdan