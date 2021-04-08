Super 8 confirmed for 4K UHD Blu-ray release in May

To mark the film's 10th Anniversary, J.J.Abrams love letter to Spielberg's early films - the wonderful Super 8 has been confirmed for UK 4K Blu-ray release on 24th May.

Super 8 tells the story of six friends who witness a train wreck while making a Super 8 movie, only to learn that something unimaginable escaped during the crash. They soon discover that the only thing more mysterious than what it is, is what it wants. Experience the film that critics rave is “filled with unstoppable imagination and visual effects to spare. It will put a spell on you.”

Features:

Commentary by J.J. Abrams, Bryan Burk, and Larry Fong

8 Featurettes

Deconstructing the Train Crash – Uncover the Secrets Behind Filming the Astonishing Scene

14 Deleted Scenes

