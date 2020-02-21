Sunday Bloody Sunday to arrive on Blu-ray in the UK for the first time thanks to the BFI

A penetrating portrait of middle-class mores and permissiveness in 1970s London, the film’s depiction of bisexuality transformed LGBTIQ+ representation on screen. Featuring BAFTA-winning performances by Finch and Jackson, Sunday Bloody Sunday is both a tender character study and a complex exploration of the politics of love, lust and longing. It also won BAFTAs for Best Film, Best Direction and Best Film Editing at the 1972 awards ceremony.

John Schlesinger’s brilliantly observed suburban drama, finds a recent divorcée (Glenda Jackson) and a middle-aged Jewish doctor (Peter Finch) in a progressive love triangle with a bisexual artist (Murray Head). Both discover a new freedom with their young lover, as they confront the conventions that have defined their lives.

Nominated for 4 Oscars and 5 BAFTAs, Sunday Bloody Sunday comes to Blu-ray for the first time in the UK, released by the BFI on 16 March 2020. Numerous extras include a new feature commentary, brand new and archival interviews, short films and more.

Features:

The Starfish (1950, 47 mins): supernatural fantasy made by John Schlesinger and Alan Cooke as students

Sunday in the Park (1956, 15 mins): Schlesinger’s short captures Londoners enjoying their day of rest

Feature commentary by Amy Simmons: the author and critic on the film and its radical take on 1970s sexuality

Murray Head Remembers Sunday Bloody Sunday (2020, 24 mins): the musician and actor discusses his leading role

Billy Williams Remembers Sunday Bloody Sunday (2020, 28 mins): the award-winning cinematographer on working with Schlesinger

The Pace-makers: Glenda Jackson (1971, 14 mins): the actress talks about her performances, filmed on the set of Sunday Bloody Sunday

Blood Donor: Glenda and Ernie (1981, 2 mins): a reluctant Glenda Jackson and a crafty Ernie Wise make a public-service appeal

John Schlesinger in Conversation (1977, audio, 105 mins): the director looks back over an illustrious career

***FIRST PRESSING ONLY*** Fully illustrated booklet with new essays by Simon McCallum and Kieron McCormack, notes on the special features and full film credits

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.