Summerland is set for release on DVD on 12th October

Gemma Arterton stars in Summerland - the story of a fiercely independent folklore investigator who secludes herself in her clifftop home, debunking myths using science to disprove the existence of magic. Consumed by her work, but also profoundly lonely, she is haunted by a love affair from her past.

When spirited young Frank, an evacuee from the London Blitz, is dumped into her irritable care, his innocence and curiosity awaken Alice’s deeply buried emotions. Bravely embracing life’s miraculous unpredictability, Alice learns that wounds may be healed, second chances do occur, and that, just perhaps – magic really does exist.

Summerland is directed and written by Jessica Swale (Leading Lady Parts).

