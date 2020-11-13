Studio Ghibli's Howl's Moving Castle 15th Anniversary Box Set will be available next month

Howl's Moving Castle will be released by StudioCanal in a special limited-edition DVD and Blu-ray boxset to celebrate the film’s 15th Anniversary, available exclusively on Amazon from December 14. The special edition is the third in an exclusive collector’s series following the recent releases of My Neighbour Totoro and Kiki's Delivery Service.

Based on the book by British author Diana Wynne Jones and directed by the Oscar®-winning Hayao Miyazaki, the English language cast features Jean Simmons, Christian Bale, Lauren Bacall, Blythe Danner, Emily Mortimer, Josh Hutcherson and Billy Crystal.

The film is about Sophie, a quiet girl working in a hat shop, who finds her life thrown into turmoil when she is literally swept off her feet by a handsome but mysterious wizard named Howl. The vain and vengeful Witch of the Waste, jealous of their friendship, puts a curse on Sophie and turns her into a 90-year-old woman. On a quest to break the spell, Sophie climbs aboard Howl’s magnificent moving castle and into a new life of wonder and adventure. But as the true power of Howl’s wizardry is revealed, Sophie finds herself fighting to protect them both from a dangerous war of sorcery that threatens their world.

The Collector’s Boxset includes the DVD & Blu-ray Doubleplay edition of the film, packaged in a deluxe oversize box with brand new exclusive artwork. The boxset also includes a hardback The Art of Howl’s Moving Castle book, as well as the following exclusive items: oversized art cards, a poster featuring the original Japanese theatrical artwork, a trolley coin keyring, a drawstring bag featuring the anniversary logo, and a set of drinks coasters.

SPECIAL FEATURES:

Interview with Author, Diana Wynne Jones

Interview with Pixar’s Pete Doctor

Hayao Miyazaki Visits Pixar

Explanation of CG Featurette

The Sounds of Howl’s Moving Castle

Behind the Microphone Featurette

Alternative Angle Storyboards

Original Japanese Trailers

Theatrical Trailer

Studio Ghibli Trailer Reel

