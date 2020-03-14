Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker gets an early digital release in the US

Alongside bringing the release date of Frozen 2 on Disney+ forward by a few months, Disney, have also released Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on digital download services in the US a few days earlier than planned.

While the disc releases remain on course for release on 31st March in the US and 20th April in the UK, the digital release in the US is thought to be as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. We have no information on whether there will be a similar early release in the UK in the coming weeks.

